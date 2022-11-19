Bokf Na Sells 5,829 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 176,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $399.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $687.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

