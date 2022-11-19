Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.02.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE BBD.B opened at C$42.74 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.