Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE BBD.B opened at C$42.74 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

