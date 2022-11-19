Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Boxlight Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

About Boxlight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

