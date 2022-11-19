Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

