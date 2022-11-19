Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Boxlight Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.55.
Institutional Trading of Boxlight
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.