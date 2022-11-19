BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.55) to GBX 527 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE BP opened at $34.04 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

