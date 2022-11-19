BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.01.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.55) to GBX 527 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
BP Stock Performance
NYSE BP opened at $34.04 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.
BP Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
