BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Stock Price Up 18.7%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) rose 18.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

BPXXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.68) to €2.50 ($2.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.65) to €1.70 ($1.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

