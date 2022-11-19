BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 34,640 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 861,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BridgeBio Pharma

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

