BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 34,640 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 861,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
