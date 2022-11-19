Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 41,947 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1,332.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $78,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,940.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,815.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,923.12. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.