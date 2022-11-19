Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 47,425 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,674.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

GOOGL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. 28,342,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,459,356. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.