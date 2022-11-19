Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,277 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $120,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 11,626,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,794. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

