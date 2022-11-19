Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 206,717 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,717 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. 6,436,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

