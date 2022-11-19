Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 573,256 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,256 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Airbnb worth $68,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $39,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. 5,913,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,573. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

