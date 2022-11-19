Bridgewater Associates LP Has $158.22 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,380 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $158,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,666,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

