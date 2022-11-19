Bridgewater Associates LP Has $88.51 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,008.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,017 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $88,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

