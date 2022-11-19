Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,082 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.34% of Target worth $220,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,280,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

