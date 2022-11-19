Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,063 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

CSCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 30,843,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

