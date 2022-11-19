Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,117,062 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,062 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Coca-Cola worth $680,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,415,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $264.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.