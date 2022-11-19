Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,193 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up about 0.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $125,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,484,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

