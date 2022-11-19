Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Shares Up 5.3%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Broad Street Realty Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter.
About Broad Street Realty
Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.
