Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.00 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

