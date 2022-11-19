Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $385.17

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MDB opened at $159.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $580.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

