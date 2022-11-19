Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $17.14

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vale by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

