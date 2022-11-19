Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BKD opened at $3.14 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.