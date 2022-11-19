BTS Chain (BTSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,509.90

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $3,509.90 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

