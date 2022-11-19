Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).
Burberry Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,098 ($24.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,115 ($24.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,855.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,740.99.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
