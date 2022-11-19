Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,098 ($24.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,115 ($24.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,855.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,740.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 55.20%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

