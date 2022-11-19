C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,930,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 462,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

