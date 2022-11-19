CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson Sells 150 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Down 0.5 %

CACI opened at $303.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

About CACI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

