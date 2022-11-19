Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

