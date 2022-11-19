Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CALA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.