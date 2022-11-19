Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SES. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.39. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

