Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 134,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 125,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canada Carbon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

About Canada Carbon

(Get Rating)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.