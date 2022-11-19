Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$96.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CM opened at C$63.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.49.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

