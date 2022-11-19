Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.