Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

