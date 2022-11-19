Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 10,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

