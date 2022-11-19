Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Walt Disney Profile

DIS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $91.43. 335,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.