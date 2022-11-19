Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CETEF opened at 0.91 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.65.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

