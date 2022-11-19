CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,084 shares of company stock worth $2,801,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 790,354 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

