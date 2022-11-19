CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Shares Up 26.5%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC:OTGLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

