CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,699 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 2.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of CenterPoint Energy worth $69,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

