Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

