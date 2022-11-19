Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 123,237 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. 3,025,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,480. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35.

