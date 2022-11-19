CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.7 %

GIB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,255. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $63,947,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 278.4% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after buying an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.