CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.
CGI Trading Up 0.7 %
GIB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,255. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
