Chainbing Price Tops $1.54 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00009267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $776.54 million and approximately $2,952.17 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.80 or 0.08085620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569747 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.59 or 0.29677206 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

