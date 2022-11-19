Charles Brent Jr. Winn Acquires 20,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,088.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 9,590 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $7,576.10.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.
Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.