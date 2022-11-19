Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 19,430 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS remained flat at $103.93 during trading on Friday. 359,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $137.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

