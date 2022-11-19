Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $191.00. 405,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.73.
