Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.50. 1,322,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,675. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day moving average of $284.80. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

