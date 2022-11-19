Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 394,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 102,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.09. 49,207,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.