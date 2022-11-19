Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 2,018,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

