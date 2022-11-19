Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 5,718 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 738,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,255,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,908,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after buying an additional 761,933 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,415,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.