Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $181.33. 4,498,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,717. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

